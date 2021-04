West Ham’s media officer has hit out at the Sun for speculating about Jesse Lingard’s injury.

See below as Ben Campbell responds to a tweet from the Sun suggesting that Lingard’s injury could mean bad news for his England hopes at the European Championships this summer.

…turns out he just had cramp!

Hammers fans will hope Lingard is back as soon as possible as he’s been in absolutely superb form since joining on loan from Manchester United in January.