According to 90min, West Ham United have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of Sparta Prague wonderkid Adam Hlozek amid interest in the 18-year-old from Bayern Munich, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

90min cite their January findings on the ace, which shared that West Ham were considering a bid at the mid-season point. That never came to a fruition but they’ve now been spurred into taking action.

The Hammers are looking to bolster their attacking options now that they have a real chance of European football next season.

It’s an area the East London outfit are already threadbare in with Michail Antonio the only senior centre-forward at the club.

Hlozek made his senior league debut for Sparta Prague in the first few months of the 18/19 season, with the striker quickly becoming a key player for the Czech Republican side since.

90min intriguingly add that the 6ft1 forward is a ‘good friend’ of Hammers fan favourite Tomas Soucek, with the duo sharing the same agent. As if the Czech Republic links weren’t enough to help seal a deal…

More Stories / Latest News Video: Eddie Nketiah pounces to answer the Arsenal call with last-minute equaliser off the bench against Fulham Chelsea legend names four players he’d sign over Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele Video: Josh Maja hammers the nail into Arsenal after Fulham win penalty despite tight VAR offside decision

90min unsurprisingly describe the interest from Bayern, Juventus and Dortmund – who are eyeing the ace as a long-term replacement for exit-bound Erling Haaland – as a ‘stumbling block’.

The Hammers will be hoping that the relationship – both personal and professional – with Soucek, as well as another compatriot in Vladimir Coufal can help them win the race for Hlozek.

David Moyes’ side may want to make their move sooner rather than later as 90min add that Hlozek is an outside contender to make the Czech Republic’s squad for the Euros, something that would undoubtedly thrust the ace into the mainstream spotlight and thus increase his value.

The report finalises that Hlozek’s valuation has dropped below €30m, whilst their January findings found that Sparta would demand a £20m fee for the attacker.

Hlozek has contributed five goals and six assists in the Czech top-flight so far this season, whilst he also netted against Lille in his sole Europa League appearance earlier this term.

The talent’s versatility could make him the ideal option for Moyes’ system at the London Stadium, whilst it would also further improve the prospect’s chances of regular action.