“Seriously unimpressed” Man United squad hold emergency European Super League meeting with Ed Woodward

Angry Manchester United players have been left “seriously unimpressed” with the club’s decision to sign up for the European Super League, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s the news which has dominated the world media over the past 24 hours, with 12 of the biggest clubs on the planet, including six from the Premier League, signing up to a breakaway competition – the European Super League.

Fans have been left seriously unimpressed, and understandably so, with those involved evidently only motivated by dollar bills, rather than consideration of what could be in the best interests of all involved.

As per the Daily Mail, the Man United players share the concerns of the rest of the football world, with a source claiming the squad were left “seriously unimpressed” with the Red Devils hierarchy’s decision to join the league without informing the players or manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report notes that Ed Woodward held an emergency zoom call with the Man United players, during which concerns were raised, but Woodward stood firm on his stance that this is the best move for the club going forward.

You feel as though it’s only a matter of time before groups of players rise up against the proposals, even if it means going toe-to-toe with their own football clubs. To ensure the future of OUR game, it’d be worth any consequences they would suffer.