(Photo) Anti-European Super League message flies over Leeds United v Liverpool game at Elland Road

A plane flew over Elland Road this evening to say NO to the European Super League proposals which threaten our game.

The European Super League is all that’s been spoken about by football fans across the world at current, and for good reason, too.

The absolutely shocking power-grab from Europe’s elite, which includes the Big Six in the Premier League, has been met with a united backlash like nothing we have seen before in the game.

Ahead of kick-off the Leeds United players had their say, wearing shirts which affirmed their stance against the proposition, which would uneven the already unevening playing field in English football.

Their fans were intent on having their say, too, with a plane being spotted flying over Elland Road as Leeds hosted Liverpool, which said NO to the Super League.

A plane flies a message over Elland Road. pic.twitter.com/qAXt4n9xrl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 19, 2021

Fans need to continue to unite with messages of this kind if we want to have any chance of preventing the European Super League coming to fruition and ending football as we know it.