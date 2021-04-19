Menu

West Ham eyeing transfer swoop for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola this summer.

The French shot-stopper has been on loan at Fulham this season and his long-term future remains uncertain after falling out of favour at PSG.

MORE: West Ham among clubs to call for Premier League big six to be suspended

Areola has also had a loan spell at Real Madrid in the past and it would make sense if he finally moved on permanently at the end of this season.

West Ham now seem set to try and take advantage by luring him to east London, according to ex-WHU employee.

Areola could be an upgrade on Lukasz Fabianski if he can get back to his best with the Hammers, though some fans may question the need to make a new ‘keeper  a priority right now.

Fabianski has been solid enough, though he’s not getting any younger so some competition might also be useful.

