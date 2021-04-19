Arsenal star provides update on his future amid Barcelona transfer links

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has provided an update on his future at the club amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Barcelona.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Arsenal lately, but he’s yet to sign a new contract to commit his future to the Gunners.

Lacazette’s current Arsenal deal runs until 2022, so if things aren’t resolved soon he would be in the final year of his contract with the north London giants and could leave on a free at the end of next season.

That will make him a tempting target for some big clubs, with Todo Fichajes recently claiming Barcelona were considering a move to snap him up.

The 29-year-old could be a useful squad player at the Nou Camp due to the unconvincing form of other attacking players like Antoine Griezmann.

He might also represent a low-cost deal due to his contract situation – something even Europe’s elite might be thinking about at the moment due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about his future, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Lacazette didn’t give much away, saying: “My plan is to win a trophy with the club this season and it would be easy for me to pretend to have a contract extension.

“Everything is not only on my side, there is also the club, the manager. There are different things we have to think about.

“I don’t think it’s the right moment to talk about it.”

