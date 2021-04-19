Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel becomes first manager to speak out on Super League move

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has become the first manager to speak about the plans for the big six of the Premier League to sign up for the new European Super League.

The Blues are set to join Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal in the new breakaway competition, and Tuchel hasn’t expressed a strong opinion one way or another.

See below for the German tactician’s quotes, which seem likely to set the tone for how most managers are going to deal with this difficult issue…

Tuchel on Super League: “I trust my club to make the right decisions, I think it is too early to judge…" #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 19, 2021

Chelsea and other teams involved will surely be aware of the furious backlash against this move, but it might be too late to do anything about it.

The money at stake also surely means these clubs are unlikely to care too much about losing fans, while they’ll also surely hope to gain new fans and audiences around the world.

