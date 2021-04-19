If supporters of Tottenham Hotspur weren’t already reeling from the news that their club had become one of the founding members of the European Super League, Jose Mourinho’s sacking made it a Monday like no other for followers of the north London club.

Just 17 months after taking over from Mauricio Pochettino, the Portuguese has been sent packing with his tail between his legs.

In truth, he’s done little to justify Daniel Levy’s faith in him, and his removal can’t come as a surprise, albeit the timing, just six days before the Carabao Cup final, could’ve been better.

One player who has suffered under the Special One’s tutelage is Danny Rose, the defender having been completely marginalised this season particularly.

His evident joy at the news was clear, after Sky Sports reported on him appearing from the back of a van after leaving training and joking with all of the reporters present.

? “Danny Rose popped out of the back of a van and asked all of us ‘what are you lot doing here?’ before laughing and getting back in the van.”@skysportspaulg on bumping in to Tottenham player Danny Rose this afternoon at the clubs training ground pic.twitter.com/rnVUMR96OD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

Sometimes it’s better the devil you know, but Rose is clearly hoping that the new man in charge, either interim or permanent, will give him more of a chance then Mourinho did of late.