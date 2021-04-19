Erling Haaland just started following Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has just started following Barcelona’s Lionel Messi on Instagram.

The in-form Norway international is in the form of his life right now, scoring a remarkable 35 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far this season.

Haaland seems well on his way to becoming one of the best footballers of his generation, and one imagines he’s going to have a long list of transfer suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Could the 20-year-old have just hinted he’d be keen on joining Barcelona? See below as it’s been pointed out that he’s just started following Messi on Instagram…

So, Erling Haaland only started following Messi YESTERDAY? WTF is up with that? pic.twitter.com/jKFDBncKYi — total Barça (@totalBarca) April 19, 2021

It would be incredible to see these two linking up together at the Nou Camp next season, but it’s worth remembering that Messi’s future is also in doubt as we approach the summer.

The Argentine is nearing the end of his contract with Barca and it remains to be seen if he will definitely put pen to paper or seek a new challenge.