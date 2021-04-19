Menu

Erling Haaland just started following Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has just started following Barcelona’s Lionel Messi on Instagram.

The in-form Norway international is in the form of his life right now, scoring a remarkable 35 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far this season.

MORE: Arsenal star provides update on his future amid Barcelona transfer links

Haaland seems well on his way to becoming one of the best footballers of his generation, and one imagines he’s going to have a long list of transfer suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Could the 20-year-old have just hinted he’d be keen on joining Barcelona? See below as it’s been pointed out that he’s just started following Messi on Instagram…

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

More Stories / Latest News
“Absolutely shameful” – Arsenal legend gives strong response to Super League news
European Super League could result in Americans saying goodbye for their golden generation
European Super League could cost Lionel Messi his final World Cup appearance

It would be incredible to see these two linking up together at the Nou Camp next season, but it’s worth remembering that Messi’s future is also in doubt as we approach the summer.

The Argentine is nearing the end of his contract with Barca and it remains to be seen if he will definitely put pen to paper or seek a new challenge.

More Stories Erling Haaland Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.