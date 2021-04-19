Mike Keegan, Mail Sport, has claimed that neither Manchester City or Chelsea were hot on the idea of joining the proposed European Super League.

As was revealed by the official press release by the European Super League, both Man City and Chelsea are among the 12 clubs who have issued their intent to compete in the competition, alongside the other four of the traditional ‘Big Six’ in Premier League football.

While Man City and Chelsea would probably be considered the two most likely to be interested in a competition of this nature, with the likes of Man United and Liverpool having closer ties with the culture and history of the English game, it appears as though they were the only two who actually showed any resistance.

Mike Keegan of Mail Sport said the following on Twitter.

2/3 Neither club’s ownership needs the additional money. The threat/prospect/fear of being left behind is thought to have been central to their thinking when adding their names. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) April 18, 2021

Ultimately, it means little if they were resistant but signed along the dotted line anyway. If they didn’t need the money and signed up for it regardless, that just shows a level of greed even beyond the rest of the clubs involved.