Menu

European Super League could cost Lionel Messi his final World Cup appearance

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Twelve clubs announced the creation of the European Super League, an international competition contested by a select group of founding teams. 

Nonetheless, venturing to create this tournament is coming down with sanctions. Marca reports that the players from these 12 clubs will face penalties that could not play in the FIFA World Cup.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsene Wenger was almost spot-on with his European Super League prediction nearly 12 years ago
Lionel Messi Man City transfer a step closer after major development
Liverpool legend admits he’s sickened by Super League plans, warns that Reds fans could boycott games

FC Barcelona is one of the 12 founding clubs for the European Super League, which means that their 33-year-old star player, Lionel Messi, could miss his last World Cup.

At 33-years-old the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will mark the last one of Messi’s career. However, the Argentina international might miss out on trying to win the tournament in search of the international trophy that’s long eluded him throughout his career.

It will depend on whether UEFA and FIFA follow through with these sanctions, and it will be up to the players to decide if they want to remain with their respective clubs.

More Stories Argentina National Team fifa world cup Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.