Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer has spoken of his optimism over the conception of the European Super League.

The ESL confirmed via their new, bright and shiny website on Sunday night that 12 clubs had signed up to be a part of the plans to breakaway from football as we know it.

The 12 contemptible clubs include all of those who are traditionally considered the Big Six in England, one of which, of course, is Manchester United.

Man United co-chairman Joel Glazer, who has never been a popular figure among the fans, has somehow swindled his way into being vice-chairmen of the new European Super League.

In comments posted on the official ESL website, the Man United owner said the following.

“By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.”

It’s almost unthinkable that a man so heavily involved with one of the most historic clubs on the planet could be behind these plans to destroy English football and its culture entirely.

What a disgrace. The game is dying – if not dead.