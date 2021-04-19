Menu

Champions League winner could be declared TOMORROW after European Super League announcement

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

There’s a whole load of rumours circulating in wake of the European Super League announcement, with one sensationally claiming that Paris Saint-Germain could be crowned Champions League winners TOMORROW.

As plans were announced on Sunday evening for the Big Six in the Premier League to form a breakaway ‘European Super League’, which would consist of most of Europe’s elite, the news was met with a huge backlash, from fans and football’s governing bodies.

MORE: Official: European Super League plans announced – with Big Six all confirmed to be involved in breakaway tournament

UEFA went as far as suggesting that players involved would not be allowed to compete in any UEFA or FIFA competition, which of course, would be a considerable blow for any footballer, to never be able to play in an international tournament as a result of your club’s greed.

More Stories / Latest News
European Super League format details revealed as Big Six clubs confirm their participation
Man United disgraced as co-chairman gives glowing review of the collective effort to destroy footballl
European Super League competitors could be banned from World Cups, European Championships and more

With UEFA standing their ground, extreme measures could be taken to punish those involved in the plans, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid potentially facing expulsion from this season’s Champions League tournament.

With PSG the only remaining team in the competition not to have enlisted, there’s rumours that they could be crowned European champions, and it could happen as soon as tomorrow…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.