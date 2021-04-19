Jose Mourinho once famously remarked that the then Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, was a specialist in failure, but ever since the Portuguese left Inter Milan, he could just as easily have taken up the mantle.

A treble in 2009/10 with the Serie A outfit and a barnstorming season at Real Madrid were arguably the last times that a Mourinho side was something approaching acceptable.

For the most part at Madrid, many of Mourinho’s teams were overly defensive, though goals at the right end would always tell a different story.

It wasn’t really a surprise when Florentino Perez wielded the axe just a few months after awarding Mourinho a new, long-term contract, and that’s been followed by other unsuccessful periods of employment at Chelsea (for the second time), Man United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Though his professional standing will have taken a hit, his bank balance will be swollen nicely again.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Former Man United star expects Super League to fall through and slams greedy Red Devils ‘This idea will not go far’ – Arsene Wenger convinced that the creation of a Super League is doomed to failure ‘I don’t think it’s the right moment’ – Arsenal star gives detailed update on proposed contract extension

According to the Daily Mirror, his latest payout will see him having earned over £50m from severance packages alone.

Nice work if you can get it.