He was often held up as something of a laughing stock for his vernacular, however, Ian Holloway was always good value in his pre and post-match interviews.

The former Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool manager may have surpassed himself on this occasion however.

The expected creation of the European Super League has really got his back up, and has taken away from his proud feeling after watching Prince Philip laid to rest at the weekend.

“I don’t know about you, but I spent time watching Prince Philip’s funeral on the weekend and for the first time in a long time I was really proud of being British,” he said on talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Star.

“This morning, that’s just gone away. That man was so selfless in his life and I wanted us to come out of his pandemic caring about other people more than ourselves, but the opposite is happening.

“I am totally outraged and absolutely disgusted in how selfish some people can be.

“The game belongs to supporters, not them and I have never seen anything like it. I’ve written down some things saying ‘who is actually in charge?’ That’s the worrying thing for me.

“The Government could have taken over this and now they’re not and we might lose football. Do we want these people who are that selfish who don’t want teams being relegated? That’s not the whole point, is it?

“Action needs to be taken, it’s not good enough to say ‘no you can’t do it’. It’s not strong enough – they should be relieved of their positions and stripped of their clubs.”

Holloway will arguably get as many critics as sympathisers for his latest quotes, but his heart is clearly in the right place.

He’s not the first to criticise what the Super League member clubs are trying to do, and he won’t be the last.

And who are we to judge if he wants to express his feelings in such a manner.