Manchester United have more than enough on their plate at the moment, given their admittance to the breakaway European Super League.

The Red Devils have been roundly criticised for their part in the plot to revolutionise football, but it’s on-field matters this season which will largely concern Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

One of his youngsters, Teden Mengi, will shortly be returning to the club, however, it isn’t good news for the player, club or the Norwegian.

The 18-year-old has been in good form for Derby County, where he has been on loan.

The official Manchester United website have reported, however, that he will return to the Old Trafford outfit after contracting a hamstring injury.

He’ll be nursed back to health at the club’s AON training complex and it isn’t clear whether he’ll spend more time at the Championship club next season or not.

Given that he’ll find it hard to break into the first-team, another loan spell seems the most sensible option all round, but it would, of course, depend on his level of fitness.