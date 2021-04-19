Tottenham have reportedly sacked manager Jose Mourinho just six days before taking on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

The Portuguese tactician took over from Mauricio Pochettino last season but has not made the best of impressions in his time at Spurs so far, with John Percy of the Telegraph now claiming he’s been shown the door.

See below for Percy’s tweet, with Mourinho’s departure certainly coming at an interesting time given all the news about the Super League today…

Breaking: Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho. Full story to follow @TeleFootball #thfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) April 19, 2021

Tottenham are one of the founding 12 clubs set to join the new breakaway competition, but it seems they don’t plan for Mourinho to be a part of their next chapter.

It’s a huge gamble by the north London side, however, as they prepare to take on Man City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

This seems like hardly the ideal time to be making such a big change, but there’s also no doubt the club was in poor form under Mourinho.

This has not yet been confirmed by the official Spurs website, but various other sources are now repeating Percy’s claim.