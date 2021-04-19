Menu

Harry Kane breaks silence over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham sacking

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has broken his silence following the sacking of Jose Mourinho earlier today.

The Portuguese tactician has left Spurs after just 17 months in charge, with the north Londoners certainly seeming to struggle under his guidance in the second half of this season.

MORE: Was the Super League behind Mourinho’s Spurs exit?

It seems Kane enjoyed working under Mourinho, however, saying it was a ‘pleasure’ and thanking him for everything in the tweet below…

Mourinho’s Spurs exit is undoubtedly big news, though it’s come at a time when the headlines have been dominated by all the talk surrounding the formation of the new European Super League.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Tottenham manager and specialist in failure, Jose Mourinho, is quids in again as latest payout will see him past the £50m mark
Exclusive: Former Man United star expects Super League to fall through and slams greedy Red Devils
‘This idea will not go far’ – Arsene Wenger convinced that the creation of a Super League is doomed to failure

Tottenham are one of the founding members of the breakaway competition, but they clearly felt Mourinho was not the right man to lead them into it.

Kane and other Spurs players have not yet spoken out on that big piece of news, but the England international did take to social media to wish Mourinho well for the future.

More Stories Harry Kane Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.