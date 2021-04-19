Harry Kane breaks silence over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham sacking

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has broken his silence following the sacking of Jose Mourinho earlier today.

The Portuguese tactician has left Spurs after just 17 months in charge, with the north Londoners certainly seeming to struggle under his guidance in the second half of this season.

It seems Kane enjoyed working under Mourinho, however, saying it was a ‘pleasure’ and thanking him for everything in the tweet below…

Thank you for everything Boss. A pleasure to have worked together. I wish you all the best for your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/n3MLECMdC1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 19, 2021

Mourinho’s Spurs exit is undoubtedly big news, though it’s come at a time when the headlines have been dominated by all the talk surrounding the formation of the new European Super League.

Tottenham are one of the founding members of the breakaway competition, but they clearly felt Mourinho was not the right man to lead them into it.

Kane and other Spurs players have not yet spoken out on that big piece of news, but the England international did take to social media to wish Mourinho well for the future.