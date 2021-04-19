The Leeds United squad wore anti-European Super League warm-up shirts ahead of their clash with Liverpool this evening, but Jurgen Klopp and his Reds side decided against following suit.

There’s little more to be said on the matter of the European Super League. By now, you’ll all be aware of the concept and how threatening it could be for football as we know it.

Leeds United are one club who clearly are not prepared to sit around and watch it happen. Marcelo Bielsa’s men ought to have European ambitions for the upcoming seasons, but the European Super League format would essentially shut the door in their face.

Ahead of kick-off for their Premier League clash with Liverpool tonight, with the champions being one of the 12 clubs who have signed up to compete in the competition, Leeds wore warm-up shirts which sent an unambiguous message.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fans stage anti-European Super League protest outside Elland Road ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool Video: Jurgen Klopp interview – Liverpool boss confirms he is against the European Super League (Photo) Man City fans crawl out the woodwork to slam the European Super League with Etihad banners

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp revealed that the option was given to Liverpool to wear the shirts, but they declined.