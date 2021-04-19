Leeds United savagely troll “Super League side” Liverpool after stalemate at Elland Road

Leeds United trolled Liverpool at the full-time whistle, having held the champions to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

While Leeds were the better team throughout the contest, it was Liverpool who were leading with 85 minutes on the clock. Marcelo Bielsa must have been thinking that it wasn’t going to be their night.

Thankfully for him and everyone else with any other Leeds affiliation, Diego Llorente rose high with less than five minutes left to go to head past Alisson Becker and draw the scores level.

Leeds fans, including their social media team, would have been absolutely buzzing to have got a result against Liverpool, especially in wake of all the news which has filtered through over the past 24 hours – and it showed.

While Liverpool fans will have been reeling from the negative result and the prospect of the European Super League, the torment was not over for them. Have a look at how Leeds twisted the knife with his hilarious post-match tweet…