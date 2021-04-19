The news of the European Super League becoming a reality, or at least the desire from the 12 found clubs to make it so, has sent shockwaves throughout European football.

Over the course of the next few days, the picture in terms of legal action and what may or may not come to pass should be a little clearer.

In the meantime, it’s safe to say that the vast majority of people involved within the game, be that supporters of the clubs potentially involved, to those clubs and leagues that will be impacted by the decision, are none too happy.

Leeds United, however, decided to take a more humorous view on their official website, however, the original posting has now been removed.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user, @Craig_Killie, managed to screen grab the offending article for posterity, however, and it’s safe to say that it’s some epic trolling from the Leeds admin.

Leeds are still to play Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool, but their names had been changed to Merseyside Reds, Trafford Reds and London Whites by the site.

You have to admire their audacity.