The race for the European Golden Shoe is fast reaching its climax, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski 10 goals ahead from his nearest challenger, Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

With at least half a dozen games still to go in the top European leagues, there’s ample opportunity for some of the best strikers on the continent to narrow the gap to Lewandowski even further.

Ominously, all of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are sat a dozen goals behind but scoring regularly of late.

It would take a supreme effort, but none can be ruled out at this stage.

Full (current) ranking as follows:

R. Lewandowski (Bayern): 70 points (35 goals) C. Ronaldo (Juventus): 50 points (25 goals) L. Messi (Barcelona): 46 points (23 goals) A. Silva (Eintracht): 46 points (23 goals) K. Mbappe (PSG): 46 points (23 goals) E. Haaland (Dortmund): 46 points (23 goals) P. Onuachu (Genk): 43.5 points (29 goals)* H. Kane (Tottenham): 42 points (21 goals) R. Lukaku (Inter Milan): 42 points (21 goals) K. Junker (Bodø/Glimt): 40.5 points (27 goals)* G. Moreno (Villarreal): 40 points (20 goals) L. Suarez (Atletico): 38 points (19 goals) K. Benzema (Real Madrid): 38 points (19 goals) M. Salah (Liverpool): 38 points (19 goals) W. Weghorst (Wolfsburg): 38 points (19 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1) are valued with two points. Goals scored in other leagues are worth a point and a half.