Lionel Messi Man City transfer a step closer after major development

The Lionel Messi Man City transfer dream looks increasingly like being a reality after surprise latest developments on his Barcelona future.

According to Marca, Messi is yet to hold talks over a new contract with Barcelona, with the Catalan giants not currently offering him a fresh deal.

This follows a recent claim that Messi was leaning towards leaving the Nou Camp this summer, with Man City and Paris Saint-Germain leading the chase for his signature.

The Argentina international will be a free agent at the end of this season and Barca are running out of time to keep hold of their star player.

It would be exciting to see Messi move to City, where he could link up again with his old manager Pep Guardiola.

The pair had a great working relationship together at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, and it would be intriguing to see what they could achieve together in English football.