Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously come out strongly against the idea of a European Super League.

Now, however, the Reds have announced they’re signing up to join the new breakaway competition, which is threatening the very existence of football as we’ve come to know it.

Fans are not happy about the move, and Klopp himself may yet have something interesting to say about it, judging from his comments in the past.

As quoted and translated by the Liverpool Echo, the German tactician made it perfectly clear back in a 2019 interview with Kicker that he didn’t want to see a Super League, with Liverpool playing Real Madrid on a regular basis every season.

“I hope this Super League will never happen,” he said.

“With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

“For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

“Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?

“Who wants to see that every year?”

Of course, Klopp might change his tune now that LFC are one of the 12 founding teams, with huge money involved for those looking to join.

We’re yet to hear anything from managers on the situation, but it’s sure to be one to watch in the next round of press conferences…

