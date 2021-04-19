Liverpool legend admits he’s sickened by Super League plans, warns that Reds fans could boycott games

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed his old club for their decision to join the new European Super League.

The Reds have confirmed they are set to be one of 12 founding members of a new competition that will also include big names such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, plus their Premier League rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Carragher says he is sickened by Liverpool’s involvement in this scheme, which is sure to have huge ramifications for the future of domestic football in this country and the rest of Europe.

This announcement has sent shockwaves through world football and a quick glance at Twitter today gives a very clear picture of how basically all football fans are feeling about it: furious.

Gary Neville has spoken out on it with an angry rant, and now Carragher has joined his fellow pundit with a strongly-worded column in the Telegraph, in which he slams his old club Liverpool and warns them of potential fan boycotts if this goes ahead.

“All I have heard from Liverpool this year is how much they have missed their fans,” Carragher said.

“Funny how the voices on the Kop matter only when it is most convenient.

“The more I read about the European super league proposals, the more it seems Liverpool’s owners must like empty stadiums because all they have done is raise the likelihood of another mass walkout.”

He added: “As a former Liverpool player, it sickens me that my club’s reputation is being damaged by the arrogance of an ownership group that wants to remove such peril, creating a culture where we no longer need to fight to earn our success.

“That is the antithesis of everything I understand football – especially in my city – to stand for.

“To be tainted by association with the European super league is bad enough, but Liverpool’s apparent leading role in threatening football’s competitive ideals – the very ideals which allowed the club to emerge from England’s second division to become six-time European champions – is a betrayal of a heritage they are seeking to cash in on.”