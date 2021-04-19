Sadio Mane goal takes Liverpool front three to impressive milestone on inconsequential evening

Liverpool’s famous front three – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – hit a considerable milestone with the Reds’ opening goal against Leeds United tonight.

Though it may well seem pretty inconsequential for Liverpool to be taking on Leeds United in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League, with all that is going on in regards to the European Super League at current, Jurgen Klopp’s men have to remain professional and focus on the task at hand.

Having taken the lead through a Sadio Mane goal in the first-half of the contest, it became clear that their intention was to do exactly that – get the job done, and worry about the prospect of football changing forever at a later date.

Though the achievement will have been overshadowed by bigger stories in the football world at current, Sadio Mane’s goal against Leeds did mark the 300th time that Liverpool’s mercurial front three have scored for the club.

A quite remarkable achievement.