“I don’t like it, I hope it doesn’t happen” – Liverpool star James Milner fights to save football in superb post-match interview

Liverpool captain for the night James Milner has had his say on the European Super League – and quite frankly, he doesn’t like it.

Milner is a man who has played Premier League football throughout his career, he’s competed in and won the Champions League and knows the game like the back of his hand.

When a player like Milner gives his take on reforms such as the introduction of the European Super League, you shut up and you listen.

While it’s difficult to see the Liverpool ownership group, FSG, backtracking based off of what one of their players have said, it’s a significant step in the right direction.

Speaking to Sky Sports in wake of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, James Milner spoke out against the European Super League concept.

He doesn’t like it, he doesn’t want it, and his comments are only going to inspire more players into telling their respective owners what they think.