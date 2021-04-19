Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes aims dig at his own club over Super League move

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has seemed to strongly hint he’s opposed to the idea of his club joining the new European Super League.

The Red Devils look set to be one of 12 founding members of the breakaway competition, along with Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, plus major European clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

However, the reaction to this news has been almost entirely negative, and it seems it’s not just fans who hate it.

See below as Fernandes responded to a post by fellow Portuguese ace Daniel Podence, which clearly makes reference to the magic of the Champions League with mention of the ball and the music…

Fernandes adds his own comment suggesting that dreams can’t be bought, which hints he prefers the history of the Champions League to the financial incentives of a new breakaway competition.

It will be interesting to see how United respond to this given that they’ve supposedly been one of the ringleaders in setting this new tournament up.