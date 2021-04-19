Menu

“King” – These Man United fans praise ex-Red Devil for coming out strongly against Super League plans

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has become one of the most high profile current players to explicitly state his opposition to a European Super League.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has tweeted a heartfelt statement insisting that a Super League was not the way forward and would ruin football for him.

See below for his statement in full…

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United’s official website troll Premier League member clubs that have signed up for the European Super League
Chelsea boss Tuchel identifies £30m-rated star as top transfer target
Lewandowski way out in front in the 2020/21 Golden Shoe race but the big guns are gaining ground

It’s nice to see a player taking such a strong stand, and unsurprisingly this has led to Man Utd fans heaping praise on him in the replies.

Herrera was a key player for the Red Devils before joining PSG, and he is clearly still popular at Old Trafford.

United are currently one of the founding members of the proposed Super League, along with other big names like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

PSG are not involved at the moment, however, and it seems Herrera would not be prepared for his club to join these other sides in the breakaway competition.

Dejan Lovren is another active player who seemed to hit out at the plans, though he did not mention the Super League specifically…

Don’t forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments and in our series of polls in the thread below!

More Stories Ander Herrera Dejan Lovren

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.