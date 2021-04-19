For once, there was a real lack of discussion points from the Premier League this weekend, in terms of decisions from officials. Don’t get me started on the Super League!

However, on Saturday, in the Wolves vs Sheffield United game, Wolves’ No.3 Rayan Ait-Nouri’s challenge on Rhian Brewster was worthy of a red card in my opinion. It was a potential leg-breaker.

Referee Robert Jones cautioned Brewster for a poor challenge and not Ait-Nouri, and whilst you could perhaps argue it was a caution, the challenge wasn’t by Brewster but on him.

It was a serious and obvious error from the official, or a red card challenge. At the very least, the VAR should’ve advised Jones to take a look at the pitch side monitor.

In the Arsenal vs Fulham game, the visitors were fortunate to get the penalty.

Referee, Craig Pawson, had decided not to give it, with the decision made by the assistant which in itself is unusual since the advent of VAR.

It was minimal, toe-on-toe contact, and had the assistant not given the decision, it wouldn’t be overturned.

The fact is that the standard of officiating at all levels, not just in the Premier League, continues to decline.

I’d love to be involved with the top referees this country has to offer.

I’ve been an elite-level referee myself, and have done enough on the training and education side to know that I’d be an asset and would make a difference.

Maybe if that avenue isn’t open to me, I’ll have to get in touch with the Super League!!

Finally for this week, should we really be chalking off goals when players just have a heel offside?

The PGMOL released a statement over the weekend regarding the thickness of the VAR offside lines. They were 1’48” for Ceballos, 1’53” for the equaliser and 42″ for Wood.

We’re talking about less than a couple of inches in some cases. That’s not football, and it’s killing the game.