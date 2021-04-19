McTominay names the Man United player who he believes is the best Old Trafford talent of the last 10 years

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson upped and left Old Trafford, Manchester United have found it hugely difficult to replicate anything like the success they enjoyed under the Scot.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all failed to enjoy sustained periods of success or multiple trophy wins.

However, there have been some positive aspects to get excited about over the past few years, not least the emergence of some talent from the United production line that Ferguson himself would’ve been proud to have worked with.

Scott McTominay will be a mainstay in the first-team for years to come, but the midfielder has identified another young player who he believes is the best that United have produced in the last decade.

“He’s a talent that comes along probably every 10 years – but I’d probably say longer,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“He’s that good, the way he finishes, the way he moves. It’s brilliant to see him play with a smile on his face, that’s the way we all know Mason.

“Now he’s starting to score more and more goals which is really good for us.

“For the senior lads, it’s keeping his head down and focused every single game and in training, not letting him get distracted by other things that are going on.

“It’s important that he really kicks on now and he is doing because he’s got a brilliant manager there to really push him.”

Given how well he’s played this season, it would be a great shame if, after the furore that has greeted the announcement of the European Super League, everyone was denied watching his talent at this summer’s European Championship.