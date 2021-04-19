Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Spurs and you can already get odds on who will replace him as the next Tottenham manager.

The Portuguese tactician struggled to make the desired impact in his time at Tottenham, and it’s little surprise to see him given the axe.

The timing, however, is a bit of a surprise, given that Spurs take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Ryan Mason will be in temporary charge of Tottenham until the end of the season, but one imagines there’ll soon be a more long-term successor brought in.

Some big names could be in the frame, if odds from Ladbrokes are anything to go by.

They have the highly-rated RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann as the 3/1 favourite at the moment, while Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers is not far behind at 7/1.

Other big names include three former Chelsea managers in Frank Lampard, Maurizio Sarri and Rafael Benitez, plus big names like Massimiliano Allegri.

Next Permanent Tottenham Manager odds (Ladbrokes)

Julian Nagelsmann – 3/1

Brendan Rodgers – 7/1

Massimiliano Allegri – 10/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 10/1

Ledley King – 12/1

Rafael Benitez – 12/1

Steven Gerrard – 14/1

Frank Lampard – 16/1

Scott Parker – 16/1

Maurizio Sarri – 20/1

Eddie Howe – 20/1

David Moyes – 20/1

Jurgen Klinsmann – 33/1