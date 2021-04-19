Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule this summer.

The Germany international is emerging as one of Tuchel’s priority targets to add to his squad, and would likely cost around £30million, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be keen to see a new centre-back come in, with Sule perhaps ideal to provide the Blues with a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

Sule would surely also be an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma, while the future of Fikayo Tomori is up in the air.

The Athletic suggest Tomori’s fine form on loan at AC Milan could see him join the Italian giants permanently, in which case Chelsea could definitely do with reinvesting the money from his sale.

Sule has generally been a key player at Bayern but is now less of a regular starter and is approaching the final year of his contract.

£30m could be a bargain if Chelsea can land the 25-year-old for that price.

The Athletic name Jules Kounde as another target, but state that he’d likely be a lot more expensive.

