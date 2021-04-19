Menu

Arsenal Invincible among candidates for Crystal Palace manager’s job

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is reportedly among the candidates to take over from Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving his position at Ligue 1 side Nice, but he could now be set for the Premier League as Palace are linked with an interest by The Athletic.

MORE: Aston Villa and Crystal Palace both want to sign out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder

Vieira is one of the all-time great Premier League players, having formed part of Arsenal’s 2003/04 Invincibles side, whilst also winning the double with the Gunners in 1997/98 and 2001/02.

As noted by The Athletic, Arsenal considered bringing Vieira back to the club when they recently changed managers, though he failed to get the nod on either occasion as they instead went for Unai Emery and then Mikel Arteta.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United’s official website troll Premier League member clubs that have signed up for the European Super League
Chelsea boss Tuchel identifies £30m-rated star as top transfer target
Lewandowski way out in front in the 2020/21 Golden Shoe race but the big guns are gaining ground

It would be interesting to see what Vieira could do at a club like Palace, however, as it could be an ideal stepping stone for him towards something bigger in the future.

Palace have done well under Hodgson but may feel they have stalled slightly this season, so it seems like a good time for a change.

More Stories Patrick Vieira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.