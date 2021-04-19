Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is reportedly among the candidates to take over from Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving his position at Ligue 1 side Nice, but he could now be set for the Premier League as Palace are linked with an interest by The Athletic.

Vieira is one of the all-time great Premier League players, having formed part of Arsenal’s 2003/04 Invincibles side, whilst also winning the double with the Gunners in 1997/98 and 2001/02.

As noted by The Athletic, Arsenal considered bringing Vieira back to the club when they recently changed managers, though he failed to get the nod on either occasion as they instead went for Unai Emery and then Mikel Arteta.

It would be interesting to see what Vieira could do at a club like Palace, however, as it could be an ideal stepping stone for him towards something bigger in the future.

Palace have done well under Hodgson but may feel they have stalled slightly this season, so it seems like a good time for a change.