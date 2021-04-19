On the day that Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, it was perhaps inevitable that the sports media would descend on his house and lay in wait for him to return home.

As he did so, Sky Sports’ Gary Cotterill managed to get a few words with the Portuguese, and, understandably, he was his usual sarcastic self when asked about time away from football.

If he was feeling wounded by his treatment, Mourinho certainly didn’t show it, and responded with ‘I don’t need a break – I’m always in football’ when Cotterill suggested he might want to take some time off and relax.