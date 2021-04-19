Menu

Video: Diego Llorente late equaliser punishes greedy Liverpool as the champions get what they deserve

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Leeds United have done it. Diego Llorente has scored a late equaliser against Liverpool, proving that the little man can have a big impact in football.

The European Super League is an attempt to breakaway from those who the elite in Europe regard as inferior, so that would have given Leeds United all the motivation that they could possibly have needed ahead of tonight’s fixture.

They huffed and puffed, desperately hoping to turn around the one-goal deficit, and in the 87th minute of the contest, Diego Llorente rose above the Liverpool back-line to head home past Alisson Becker and draw the scores level.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

If Liverpool are to be competing in the European Super League next season, you have to imagine that it’ll be at the expense of the Champions League, so finishing in the top four would mean little for the reigning champions of England.

For now, though, it’s the task at hand for Jurgen Klopp and his men, and dropped points at Elland Road are not going to help them in their quest to prove that they belong among the elite in the game.

