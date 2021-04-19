Video: “So boring” – Man United legend Eric Cantona speaks out against the European Super League

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has had his say on the proposals to set up a European Super League, which threaten to end football as we know it.

The so-called European Super League announced via their official website on Sunday night, once half the football world had gone to bed, that 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs had signed up to compete in the competition, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Football fans are notoriously resistant to change, but we are willing to accept positive reforms. This threatens to imbalance the fairness and integrity of football as a whole. It would never be the same if plans to introduce the ESL went ahead, with huge numbers of fans likely to become alienated and turn their backs on the sport.

We all need to come together – the fans, the pundits, the managers, players both past and present – to stop this. Eric Cantona has heard the call to protect the beautiful game and has responded. The Manchester United legend posted the below video on social media on Monday, standing against the plans for the ESL.