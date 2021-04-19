Menu

Video: Liverpool star Mane nets his first Premier League goal since January after fine work from Trent

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have taken the lead over Leeds United at Elland Road this evening, with Sadio Mane ending his goal drought.

Tonight’s fixture, though the outcome could prove pivotal in the champions’ efforts to qualify for the Champions League, feels pretty inconsequential.

MORE: (Photo) Leeds send powerful message with warm-up shirts, Klopp confirms Liverpool declined wearing them

Amid talk of the conception of the European Super League, you wonder if Liverpool will even be competing in the Champions League next term, so why bother worrying about qualifying for it?

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp and his group of players are professionals and will have headed into tonight’s game doing their very best not to concern themselves with the European Super League talk.

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Anti-European Super League message flies over Leeds United v Liverpool game at Elland Road
Gary Neville savages Arsenal and Spurs over European Super League inclusion with San Marino comment
(Photo) Leeds send powerful message with warm-up shirts, Klopp confirms Liverpool declined wearing them

And it shows, with Sadio Mane having provided Liverpool with their reward for a bright start against Leeds, finding the empty net to end what has been an uncharacteristically long goal drought, with his last Premier League goal coming at the end of January.


Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Woohoo, Liverpool are winning, and for what, exactly?

More Stories Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.