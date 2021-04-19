Liverpool have taken the lead over Leeds United at Elland Road this evening, with Sadio Mane ending his goal drought.

Tonight’s fixture, though the outcome could prove pivotal in the champions’ efforts to qualify for the Champions League, feels pretty inconsequential.

Amid talk of the conception of the European Super League, you wonder if Liverpool will even be competing in the Champions League next term, so why bother worrying about qualifying for it?

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp and his group of players are professionals and will have headed into tonight’s game doing their very best not to concern themselves with the European Super League talk.

And it shows, with Sadio Mane having provided Liverpool with their reward for a bright start against Leeds, finding the empty net to end what has been an uncharacteristically long goal drought, with his last Premier League goal coming at the end of January.

#LFC lead at Elland Road! ? It’s an intelligent run from Alexander-Arnold, who squares it for Sadio Mane to finish into an empty net…? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LEELIV here: https://t.co/WPgSxpc991

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/WPtRlQzkRe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Woohoo, Liverpool are winning, and for what, exactly?