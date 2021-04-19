West Ham among clubs to call for Premier League big six to be suspended

West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs calling for the Premier League big six to be suspended from this season’s competition.

The footballing world has been rocked by the announcement of the new European Super League, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham confirming they’ve signed up to join.

West Ham board members are now said to be among the clubs to have requested that these teams are suspended from this season’s Premier League as a result.

Some board members of the remaining 14 clubs have already spoken out that they want the ‘greedy six’ to be suspended from this seasons Premier League. [@skykaveh] #WHUFC #PL pic.twitter.com/s7c2KavjSn — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) April 19, 2021

The big six are now being dubbed the ‘greedy six’ for their money-grabbing motives, and it will be interesting to see what action is taken.

There has already been talk of UEFA taking similar action to throw these clubs out of the Champions League and strip them of their titles.