West Ham Premier League champions? How the table would look if Liverpool, Man Utd & the rest of the big 6 are kicked out

The future of the footballing world as we know it is now in serious doubt, with the big six possibly set to leave the Premier League.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have confirmed plans to join the new breakaway Super League competition, along with European giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

This has been met with much anger from fans, and there’s also been talk of these clubs being threatened with expulsion from UEFA competitions.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, but Opta stats man Orbinho has put together a Premier League table based on results this season without any of the big six sides involved…

This is what the Premier League table would look like if the Big Six were expelled and their results expunged. @segalmark pic.twitter.com/D3zq2rDpMV — Orbinho (@Orbinho) April 19, 2021

As things stand, West Ham would be favourites for the Premier League title, with Leicester City nine points behind them, and Leeds a close third.

Maybe it would actually be kind of nice to see a bit of a shake-up and have a closer-run thing at the top in the Premier League? Would anyone really miss the big six?