“Absolutely shameful” – Arsenal legend gives strong response to Super League news

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hit out at his old club in a clearly emotional tweet in response to the news of the Gunners forming part of the new European Super League.

Wright is one of a number of football pundits and fans to criticise the development, which was announced last night by a number of the founding clubs.

Arsenal are joined by Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, as well as a number of European giants such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

These plans are proving hugely unpopular, however, and Wright described them as “absolutely shameful” in his tweet below, which includes an old clip of him sharing a poignant message about what he feels Arsenal should represent…

Arsenal are currently 9th in the Premier League table, which begs the other question – what on earth even makes them think they belong in this so-called Super League?

The north London giants are undoubtedly a big name in world football, but their last league title was all the way back in 2004 and they’ve never won the Champions League or European Cup, reaching just one final in their entire history.

But none of the clubs involved in this comes away looking good. We’re with Wrighty on this.