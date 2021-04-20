Arsenal star shares iconic Arsene Wenger quote as Gunners show no signs of withdrawing from European Super League despite rivals’ steps

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has taken to social media to break the silence of the club’s players regarding their participation in the European Super League, which is quickly falling apart.
Whilst fellow misfits Manchester United, Chelsea and City prepare to withdraw from the disgusting plans that would’ve ruined the beautiful game, there’s been no such suggestion on the Arsenal front.
Bellerin has taken to social media to share a graphic of an Arsene Wenger quote, in which the Frenchman implored fans to ‘take care of the values of the club’.
The legendary manager’s wishes have been thoroughly discarded and essentially spat upon with the decision to sign up to the Super League, which has encouraged Bellerin to reiterate the message.
The quotes come from the historic statement in which Wenger announced he would be leaving the Gunners at the end of the 17/18 season.
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 20, 2021
We hope to see more Arsenal players speak out on this matter and for what’s right soon, whilst everyone will be praying that the club’s stance changes like some of their rivals.
As things stand, there has been no noise suggesting that Liverpool, Tottenham or the Gunners have reconsidered their role in the breakaway competition, showing no shame from those involved.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Thing is it the American owner who is pushing for this and not true Arsenal people. He’s only interested in making money and doesnt care what others think.
DAT IS GRT