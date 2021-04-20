Ligue 1 star desperate for Liverpool to try again for summer transfer

Liverpool transfer target Duje Caleta-Car reportedly hopes the Reds come back in for him in the summer transfer window.

The Marseille defender was first targeted by Liverpool in January, and was supposedly devastated that his move to Anfield fell through late on.

Liverpool instead signed Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke, and the Turkish youngster has made a solid start to life at the club, even in this challenging season.

It remains to be seen if Kabak will definitely join permanently, and Caleta-Car could be a player Liverpool look at again this summer.

If they do, it seems clear the Croatia international himself would relish the chance to link up with Jurgen Klopp, according to Le 10 Sport.

LFC have had a nightmare with injuries in defence this season so could undoubtedly benefit from having more depth in that department.

Caleta-Car might not be the biggest name, but he’d surely be a perfectly reliable squad player for Liverpool.