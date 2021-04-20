(Photo) Chelsea fans stick anti-Super League banner outside Stamford Bridge

Some Chelsea fans have made their feelings clear about the proposed European Super League with a strong banner against it outside Stamford Bridge.

See below as these Blues replaced ‘Pride’ in ‘Pride of London’ with ‘Shame’ following the news that Chelsea were among the 12 founding teams signing up to the controversial breakaway competition…

It remains to be seen if this big move will definitely go ahead, with fans very clearly opposed to the idea so far.

Chelsea could do well to listen to their supporters here and resist the urge to cash in on this opportunity at the expense of the history and tradition of the English and European game.