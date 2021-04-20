Chelsea ‘preparing documentation’ to request withdrawal from European Super League in brilliant news after horrific plans to join – BBC

According to Dan Roan of BBC Sport, Chelsea are now ‘preparing documentation to request’ withdrawing from the despicable plans to start a new European Super League.

Chelsea announced they’d be joining Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham as Premier League representatives in the planned new competition, with 12 founding clubs.

The Super League news has shocked the football world to the core and has been met by unanimous outrage from fans and pundits alike, signalling just how detrimental to the sport that this would be.

Just moments after Blues legend Petr Cech pled with protesting Chelsea fans, who were essentially blocking the team bus from arriving for tonight’s tie against Brighton, some good news is here…

Just as the most prominent voices in the football world have stressed since the news hit on Sunday, like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher for example, one club withdrawing could stop the plans entirely.

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

We’re sure to find out more details on what Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board have exactly bound themselves to legally – or hopefully not – but this is a step in the right direction.

As many voices have stressed, sides like Chelsea and Manchester City in particular are in healthy financial positions anyway, joining this breakaway league would be utter greed and unnecessary.