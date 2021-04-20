One of big six furious with Liverpool and Man United and “seriously considering” pulling out of Super League

One of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are reportedly considering pulling out of the European Super League.

This controversial proposal would see these four teams join Liverpool and Manchester United in forming a breakaway tournament alongside European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

However, these plans have not gone down at all well with fans or pundits alike, and it seems there may already be signs of things crumbling.

According to Alex Wickham in the tweet below, one of the big six clubs is now furious with Liverpool and Man Utd for lying to them…

Hearing from a source with knowledge that one of the big six English clubs is now seriously considering pulling out of the Super League They are accusing Liverpool and Manchester United — the 2 clubs leading the breakaway — of lying to them and “f***ing up” Major split in ESL — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) April 20, 2021

It’s not clear which club is getting cold feet about this, but one imagines we may soon find out more.

If one of them goes, it will be interesting to see what effect this has on the whole plan, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already confirming they won’t be joining the Super League.

It would be fair to say those involved probably didn’t expect such a strong reaction against the plans.