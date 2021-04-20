Menu

One of big six furious with Liverpool and Man United and “seriously considering” pulling out of Super League

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

One of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are reportedly considering pulling out of the European Super League.

This controversial proposal would see these four teams join Liverpool and Manchester United in forming a breakaway tournament alongside European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

MORE: (Photo) Chelsea fans stick anti-Super League banner outside Stamford Bridge

However, these plans have not gone down at all well with fans or pundits alike, and it seems there may already be signs of things crumbling.

According to Alex Wickham in the tweet below, one of the big six clubs is now furious with Liverpool and Man Utd for lying to them…

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid rival Manchester United for potential £50million transfer
(Photo) Chelsea fans stick anti-Super League banner outside Stamford Bridge
Newcastle fans will love Alan Shearer’s passionate response to European Super League plans

It’s not clear which club is getting cold feet about this, but one imagines we may soon find out more.

If one of them goes, it will be interesting to see what effect this has on the whole plan, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already confirming they won’t be joining the Super League.

It would be fair to say those involved probably didn’t expect such a strong reaction against the plans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.