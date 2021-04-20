David Beckham heads to social media and provides his thoughts on European Super League

Various players and pundits have provided their thoughts on the 12 clubs looking to form the European Super League.

David Beckham is currently the co-owner of Major League Soccer and spent several years playing for Manchester United FC and Real Madrid, two of the 12 clubs who are looking to break away and begin their European competition.

The 45-year-old spoke about the potential super league in an Instagram post.

“I am someone who loves soccer. It has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I loved him as a fan when I was a kid, and I’m still one. As a player and owner, I know that our sport is nothing without the fans. We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair, and we need competitions based on merit. If we don’t protect those values, the game we love is in jeopardy,” Beckham wrote.

Clubs involved in the super league will look to the model that MLS currently has where their spots are secured regardless of how well they do in the competition.

Furthermore, the most critical aspect will be that these 12 clubs will grab a significant share of the money pie that will come from this competition.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, stated that the Superliga could be reached and compete on merit. Pérez adds that depending on the classifications that teams can give depending on what they won last year or occupied a specific position in their league.

Nonetheless, it will be criteria that the 12 clubs develop.