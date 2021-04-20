Menu

“Doesn’t make sense” – Pundit suspicious of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham sacking

Rio Ferdinand admits he’s suspicious of Jose Mourinho’s sacking at Tottenham just six days before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The Portuguese tactician was axed yesterday in a surprise move, with the timing certainly seeming odd even if Spurs haven’t been in the best of form.

Ferdinand admits that he wouldn’t have been surprised to see Mourinho sacked by Tottenham in the summer if they failed to finish in the top four.

However, he was stunned to see Spurs decide to pull the trigger now ahead of such a huge game.

Watch Ferdinand’s reaction in the video below on his FIVE YouTube channel…

Ferdinand and his fellow pundits also discuss the European Super League and speak about Tottenham’s prospects in the upcoming League Cup final.

City will surely be huge favourites against Spurs, who have the inexperienced Ryan Mason taking charge of his first game as interim manager this weekend.

