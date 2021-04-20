“Get out of our club” – These Arsenal fans send a clear message to Stan Kroenke after ESL appears to collapse

It appears that several club owners horrifically misread what the reaction from their fanbase would be when the ESL was announced a couple of days ago.

Football has been loved by multiple generations because there’s a competitiveness about the game and clubs can rise and fall through the leagues, so taking all of that away was never going to go down well.

The founding members tried their best to pain this as a great move for football in terms of competition, but it was clearly all about money and even fans of the clubs who were in line to benefit stood against it.

READ MORE: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez urged to resign after his shameful role in the failed ESL

Teams are starting to pull out of their agreement with the new league and Ed Woodward has been forced to resign from his role at Man United, and there’s an expectation that more will follow.

Stan Kroenke hasn’t been overly popular with Arsenal fans recently so many wouldn’t need any persuasion to try and get him to get out of the club, and the messages on Twitter are clear tonight:

Stan Kroenke has tarnished OUR Club. Disrespected the fans & decades of History. GET OUT OF OUR CLUB #Kroenkeout — AFC_WeCareDoYou? (@AfcWecaredoyou) April 20, 2021

If we do end up leaving the European Super League, it certainly won’t be because Stan Kroenke has suddenly developed a conscious. It’s because the money has disappeared. Regardless of what the future holds, the staff, players & fans deserve better than him. #KroenkeOut — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) April 20, 2021

The Arsenal will finally get its club back! It starts from now. Kroenke deserves to have no involvement in Football after his despicable ownership and decision-making.#KroenkeOut — ArsenalChants (@ChantsFc) April 20, 2021

@Arsenal scared to tweet because they know it's getting bombed with #KroenkeOut. We know your tactics — Ebb? (@afcebbb) April 20, 2021

The collapse of the ESL does not mean the fight stops. This Friday, outside the Emirates, we make our message heard. Now is the time for pressure!! #KroenkeOut #SuperLeagueOut — bailey (@Bailey_Energy) April 20, 2021

#KroenkeOut Arsenal is family and you’re not welcome. — archie (@archiekingham_) April 20, 2021

The most notable thing here is that while there is a reaction of relief, a lot of people also want to see consequences so simply trying to go back on the agreement isn’t going to be enough, and it looks like many more heads will roll.