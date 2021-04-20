Menu

“Got to tip my hat” – These rival fans heap praise on Jordan Henderson and Liverpool players for ESL response

It’s always a shame that it takes something pretty dreadful to unite us all as football fans, so it gives you an idea of how dreadful the ESL idea was from a fans point of view.

There hasn’t been an official announcement yet but it looks like it’s all starting to come crumbling down tonight, and some of the players at these clubs deserve credit for that.

You get the impression that the players and coaching staff at Liverpool were completely blindsided by the announcement and they clearly weren’t on board, and it led to this announcement being repeated by the players on their Twitter accounts:

It’s a brilliant statement because there’s no messing about or dragging out the message, it’s straight to the point, it cannot be misinterpreted as something else and it’s exactly what was needed.

You can also tell how effective it’s been by the fan reaction on Twitter tonight – especially from those who support rival teams:

