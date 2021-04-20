“Got to tip my hat” – These rival fans heap praise on Jordan Henderson and Liverpool players for ESL response

It’s always a shame that it takes something pretty dreadful to unite us all as football fans, so it gives you an idea of how dreadful the ESL idea was from a fans point of view.

There hasn’t been an official announcement yet but it looks like it’s all starting to come crumbling down tonight, and some of the players at these clubs deserve credit for that.

You get the impression that the players and coaching staff at Liverpool were completely blindsided by the announcement and they clearly weren’t on board, and it led to this announcement being repeated by the players on their Twitter accounts:

Liverpool players official statement shared by the captain Henderson. ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/7kBgRs2G5f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

It’s a brilliant statement because there’s no messing about or dragging out the message, it’s straight to the point, it cannot be misinterpreted as something else and it’s exactly what was needed.

You can also tell how effective it’s been by the fan reaction on Twitter tonight – especially from those who support rival teams:

I know he’s a Mackem but it’s hard not to like Jordan Henderson — ToonUnited (@ToonUnited2) April 20, 2021

I am a United fan, but I absolutely wholeheartedly love that Henderson and Liverpool players are saying what all the fans want to hear! We have our battles on the pitch, but off the pitch Football is one!#NoToEuropeanSuperLeague — Ruvesan Reddy (@RuvesanR) April 20, 2021

I’m a die-hard Manchester United fan, but got to tip my hat off in respect to Milner, Henderson & the players at Liverpool. They deserve respect. We all might be rivals, but not enemies. This has brought us all together, irrespective of our club divides. — Abhinav (@abhinav_k316) April 20, 2021

United fans getting on board with James Milner and Jordan Henderson… who would have thought 2021 could get weirder than 2020 ??? — ? ?????? (@socialBedia) April 20, 2021

Well played Jordan Henderson. Love a Man United fan. — Ben (@benjit694) April 20, 2021